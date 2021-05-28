December 19, 1931 - May 25, 2021
Walworth, WI - Harold "Leo" Nichols was born December 19, 1931 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Raymond and Charlotte Nichols. He passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Walworth surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89.
Leo joined the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. When he returned home in August of 1954, he settled in the Mauston area and married Rachel Pohle. Eventually the family moved to Southern Wisconsin where Leo, a skilled welder and woodworker, worked for Ingersoll Milling Machine Company for 38 years.
His hobbies were woodworking, bird watching, and music. He was musically talented, learning things by ear easily. He played the accordion, the organ and piano, and the saxophone; he had his own polka band, Leo Nichols and Company, entertaining the entire county. His house was full (8 children) and his heart was big.
Leo was also an active member of the Jim Beam Badger and Blackhawk Clubs, the Moose Lodge out of Harvard and was a member of the Travel Club of Walworth County, even serving as President for several terms. In 2016, he attended Vet's Roll with his friend Roy Lundstrom. Wednesday night at Culvers was a weekly ritual for him and his family. He made friends there as they served him his custard, decaf and chatted.
Leo is survived by his children Arda Hanna, Donella (Ray) Keller, Dennis (Terry) Speiss, Harold (Julie Trickle) Nichols, and Sharon Muelenbult; daughter-in-law Dena Speiss; son-in-law Tom Litkea; 23 grandchildren, great grandchildren too numerous to count and many nieces and nephews. Leo was also blessed to have a partner for the last decade, Janet Hayes-Stocking, that took wonderful care of him and accompanied him on adventures around the country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jeanette Nichols; children Rodney Speiss, Pamela Jean Litkea-Nichols, Pamela Sue Murphy, and Helene Jones; sons-in-laws Dan Murphy and John Jones; as well as 10 siblings.
The Family would like to express thanks to Aurora Hospice, especially Melissa for helping us ease him into the afterlife.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 Read St., Walworth.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.