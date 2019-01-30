December 31, 1937 - January 27, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Harold L. Lemke, age 81, of Edgerton, died on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Fort Atkinson on December 31, 1937, the son of Carl F. and Elsie (Mueller) Lemke. After attending Fort Atkinson High School, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served his country proudly for four years, working at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Research. He married Mary Ruth Lowe, and she preceded him in death in 1981. On December 3, 1988, he married Doris L. Douglas. Harold was employed with Edgerton Hospital for nearly 40 years, as the Chief Medical Technologist, until his retirement in 1999. He was an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Edgerton and also played in the area Church Dartball League. He was an avid Packers, Badger and Cubs Fan. He enjoyed gardening, canning, walking, bicycling and traveling with close friends.

Harold is survived by his wife, Doris of 30 years; two children, Linda (Runy) Said of Rednal, England and William Lemke of Sioux City, IA; two stepchildren, Bruce (Christine Denson) Topp of Maple Grove, MN and Jamie (Terry) Topp of Edgerton; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Bridget, Meda, Michael and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Brody and EJ; and two sister-in-law's, Marjorie Lemke and Cynthia Geiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Mary Ruth; brother, Willard Lemke; and sister, Evalyn Kump.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in Harold's name to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 E. High St. Edgerton, WI 53534. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com