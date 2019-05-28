July 27, 1926 - May 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Harold Kenneth "Champ" Hendrickson, 92, of Janesville, WI, died on Wednesday, May 22. Born on July 27, 1926, he was the son of Morris and Emma (Zastoupil) Hendrickson. Harold was a Korean War veteran, serving in Fox Company, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Division, 2nd Platoon from Sept. 1951 - June 1952. After the war he met and fell in love with his life partner, Irene Welch. They married on June 7, 1958. Harold was a lifelong grocer. He was a store manager for many years, first with A&P and then with SuperValu. In 1978, he, along with Irene, fulfilled a lifelong dream of purchasing their own store, Parkview Grocery in Milton, WI. Both Harold and Irene were very active in the Milton Community and were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milton. Harold also was very active and a lifelong member at the Janesville VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621, serving in several leadership positions over the years. After retiring in 1992, Harold and Irene enjoyed traveling and visiting family. Harold was a man of great integrity, respectful to everyone he met and keeping people off balance with his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He was a wonderful father, steadfast in dedication to his family with love, wise advice, and unwavering support. He was also an unbelievable caregiver to Irene before her passing in January 2017. Harold shared his love of vegetable gardening with his children while serving as a 4-H leader and was an avid reader throughout his life, reading anything that was given to him. He was also a great lover of polka music, dancing together with Irene in earlier days and listening to it regularly throughout his life.

Harold is survived by his children: Barbara Hendrickson, Donna (Brian) Christensen, Linda (Kent) Syth, and John (Sue) Hendrickson; and his grandchildren: Emma, Matthew, Edward, Daniel, Nicholas, Julianna, Annika, Amanda, Eva, and Clara. Harold is also survived by his sister, Helen VanKeuren; and brother-in-law, John Casper; and sister-in-law, Charlene Welch. He was preceding in death by his wife, Irene; brothers: Robert, Allen, and Earl; sisters, Hazel and Elaine; son-in-law, Richard Hom; and grandson, Leo.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full Military Rites provided by VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621. Donations in Harold's memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders, www.doctorswithoutborders.org or ECHO, www.echonet.org. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com