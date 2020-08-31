July 31, 1947 - August 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Harold J. Rotzoll, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison following a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Harold was born in Janesville on July 31, 1947, the son of Evan Rotzoll and Jean (Dennis) Foster. Harold honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and went on to earn his Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Harold married his loving wife, Marilyn (Roach) Rotzoll on October 21, 1972 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, and they were blessed with two daughters, Adrienne and Erica. Harold worked for the General Motors Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 2003. He was active with the VFW Post 1621, volunteered as a cook for the Janesville Marine Corps League, and was a long-time member of the Janesville Art League. Harold's greatest pride in life was being a papa to his four adoring grandchildren. His grandchildren gave his life meaning, and the last 11 years were spent making precious memories with each of them.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Adrienne (Chris) Smolinski and Erica (Josh) Symons; grandchildren: Nathan and Ally Smolinski, and Charlie and Cole Symons; brothers: Dennis Rotzoll, Don (Linda) Rotzoll, and Rick Rotzoll; and many extended family and friends. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Tom and William Rotzoll.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with military honors at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Janesville Art League at P.O. Box 1552 in Janesville WI 53547. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com