November 30, 1931 - December 17, 2020
Janesville, WI - Harold "Hal" Robb, of Janesville, WI, passed away at home on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Harold was born and raised in Chicago, IL, on November 30, 1931, to Harold and Ethel Robb. Hal was in the Navy Reserves in high school and served in the Korean War. After leaving the service, he attended the University of Minnesota/Minneapolis where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. During that time, he met and married Doris Schmiesing. After graduation, Harold and Doris moved to Chicago where he began his career and later earned his MBA from the University of Chicago.
Harold and Doris were blessed with four children Kathleen (Tim) Potts, Christine (Brian) Duffy, David (Heather), Robb, and Karen Robb; and eight grandchildren, Taylor (Jake) Tomcak, Jordan Gearke, Adam (Kristina) Gearke, Scott Gearke, Connor (Holly) Duffy, Kyle Duffy, Jason Robb, Kristen Robb; and great-granddaughter, Olive Tomcak.
A corporate relocation took the family to Denver in 1968, where they enjoyed all that Colorado offered including skiing, hiking, tennis, golf, and exploring the mountains. Another job relocation brought them back to the Midwest, and they ultimately settled in Janesville. Hal continued to enjoy playing bridge, biking, hiking, fishing, and played tennis as recently as mid-October.
Harold was a member of Nativity of Mary Parish, Janesville Noon Rotary, Rotary Botanical Gardens, as well as serving on the board of Rock River Charter School. Hal was a dedicated community volunteer devoting much of his time and effort to local causes during his "bonus" years. Hal had a talent for gardening, woodworking, and watercolor.
Harold and Doris enjoyed travelling both in the U.S. and internationally. The highlight of the year was the annual family ski gathering every February in Colorado, and Hal skied until the age of 85.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren; Harold is survived by his sister, Joan Schneider; sister-in-law, Di Robb; nephews, Howard (Marcie) and Clifford (Gayle); brother-in-law, Bob (Margie) Schmiesing; and sisters-in-law, Betty (Gene) Schurman and Margie (Al) Wassermann. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by his brother, Richard. Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to everyone.
The family wishes to thank Msgr. Ganshert and Sister Ruth of Nativity of Mary Church; the ICU staff at Mercy Hospital; and Agrace Hospice for their kind and gentle care. Also, neighbors and friends for their love, support, and assistance.
A private service is being held with immediate family at this time with a Celebration of Life planned at a later date.
