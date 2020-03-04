July 28, 1934 - March 1, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Harold G. Helmeid, age 85, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Aster Memory Care in Cottage Grove, after his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Harold was born in Monroe, WI on July 28, 1934, the son of Ancil and Genevieve (Phillips) Helmeid. He attended Juda High School, where he loved playing 6-man football with his buddies. Harold was enlisted in the United States Army for two years, where he honorably served until 1953. After which, Harold started his employment with General Motors Corporation, where he worked until his retirement in 2006. Harold married Shirley (Huschka) Helmeid in 1957, and they were married until 1977. Harold married once again, to his wife and friend, Betty Helmeid in 1990, and they had twenty-two wonderful years together before her passing in 2012. Harold enjoyed traveling to various locations out west, watching the Packers play, auto racing (especially the Indy 500), as well as his time with family.

He is survived by his son, Loren Helmeid of Madison; brother, Gary (Sally) Helmeid of Janesville; and brother in-law, Robert Ellefson of Monroe; numerous nieces; nephews and extended family. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; two spouses, Shirley and Betty Helmeid; and siblings: Donald Helmeid, Wesley Helmeid, and Joan Ellefson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Janesville VFW Post #1621. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com