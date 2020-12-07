Harold G. "Buzz" Sommerfeldt

July 1, 1944 - November 28, 2020
Sevierville, TN - It is with great sadness that the family of Buzz Sommerfeldt announces his passing on November 28, 2020 at the age of 76, after a brief illness. Born in Wausau, WI, Buzz served in the U.S. Army from 1962-65, stationed in Butzbach, Germany. After his time in the military, he moved his family to Janesville, WI where he worked for General Motors for 44 years. After retirement he moved to Sevierville, TN to "relax" and enjoy life.
Buzz was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend to all who met him. He touched many lives through church, work, car shows, Harley owner groups and other social groups. He built numerous show cars over his lifetime, many of which became top show winners. Buzz was an adventurous person, always on the go, socializing with new people everywhere he went. He enjoyed collecting, with some of his favorites being U.S.A, the Majestic Eagle, Green Bay Packers, Pepsi-Cola, Harley Davidson, and Hot Rod and muscle car memorabilia.
Buzz is survived by his sisters Nancy Manowski., Shirley (Jerome "Corky") Nowak, Lois (Robert) Ruether, Leta Klumpyan, his former wife of 26 years Sandra Sommerfeldt and their children Vicki, Mark (Kim Hamlett), Terry (Jennifer), Mike (Tanya). He will be fondly remembered by his second wife of 10 years Judith (Gretebeck-Walmer) Sommerfeldt, special friend Sally Roy, his 7 grandchildren Jennifer, Abbey (Stephen), Storm, Travis, Abbigale, Aiden, Luka, his 3 great grandchildren Sierra, Stella, Kaiser, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents Harold Edward and Hermandina "Tina" (Bloedel) Sommerfeldt, brother Vernon Sommerfeldt, sisters Jean Gehrke and Betty Viergutz all of Wausau, WI
Buzz requested to be cremated. Services being provided by Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. A memorial fund is being set up and donations can be sent to Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home 21 S Austin Rd, PO Box 8186, Janesville, WI 53547 Care of: "Harold "Buzz" Sommerfeldt memorial fund".
The family would like to send special thanks to the kind folks at Mel's Diner in Pigeon Forge, TN. for treating Buzz like family. He loved the diner and would visit twice daily, once for morning coffee and again in the evening for a banana split.