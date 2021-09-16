JANESVILLE, WI - Harold E. "Dewey" Anderson, age 81, of Janesville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home in Clinton, WI. He was born on May 9, 1940, on the family farm on Buckeye Ridge in La Farge, WI, the son of Harold M. and Geraldine (Trappe) Anderson. He helped on the family farm while going to high school and following graduation, he went to work at the J. I. Case Company in Racine, WI until he went to work at General Motors in Janesville where he was employed for 35 years until retiring.
Dewey married Joann Blaha in the church parsonage in Dell, WI on June 25, 1960. They enjoyed 53 1/2 years together until her sudden death in 2014. The marriage resulted in two children, Deborah and Daniel. Daniel passed away in 2002. Dewey was a life member of the American Trap Shooters Association, the Buckmasters, an endowment member of the NRA and was a past president of the Federated Clubs of Janesville. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95, a past member of the VFW, Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club and Moose Lodge. Dewey enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trapshooting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Dewey Anderson is survived by his daughter; Deborah (Mark) Stanek; grandchildren; Shelby (Levi) Purdy, Jordan Stanek, Jolene (Steven) Burkhart, Kristen Anderson, Cody (Katya) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Liam Purdy, and a baby boy due in December, Phoenix Stanek, Mya Stanek, Caleb Burkhart and Leo Anderson; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Anderson, Janice Trappe, and June Blaha; brother-in-law, Gary Overboe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Anderson; son, Daniel Anderson; parents, Harold and Geraldine Anderson; brother, Richard Anderson; sister, Donna Overboe; brothers-in-law, Donald Blaha, Francis Blaha, Robert Fanta, and Brian Trappe; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Fanta.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at PICHA FUNERAL HOME, Hillsboro, WI with visitation there on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Rev. Alan Tripp will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro.