September 6, 1946 - May 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Harold Clayton Olson, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 6, 1946 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Olaf and Gertrude (Essmann) Olson. He graduated from Janesville High School. Harold was a member of the U.S. Navy from October 4, 1965 until September 23, 1969, and served in Vietnam. During his working career, he enjoyed traveling the country, working at numerous jobs including truck driving, being a builder, an electrician and just in general being a "jack of all trades". He always thought of himself as an engineer who was able to do anything he set out to do.
Harold is survived by three children: Heather Camp, Jenny McCullars, and Conrad Olson; three grandchildren: Christopher Kirk, Chase Olson, and Selena Kirkland; great-granddaughter, Mercedes Godson; and brother, Virgil Olson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Olson and Dennis Olson; and sister, Elizabeth Olson Yeager.
Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home