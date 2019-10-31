September 24, 1928 - October 29, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Harold "Bud" Sedgwick, age 91, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born on September 24, 1928 in Leadmine, WI, the son of Russel and Edith (Cook) Sedgwick-Wickler. He married Helen (Hafen) Hofmeister on March 12, 1966 in Rockton, IL. Bud graduated from Shullsburg High School, and attended the U.W. Platteville. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Bud had worked for the Monroe Chickeries and then Cargill, receiving the 'President's Award,' traveling to various destinations across the U.S. He retired in 1991. He then continued working for the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Bud maintained lawns for several individuals as well as the West Luther Valley Cemetery. He had played slow-pitch and bowled for many years. Bud was very active on the Bethany Church Council, serving as president for many years as well as the West Luther Valley Cemetery Board and the Spring Valley Township Zoning Committee. Bud was an avid fan of the Badgers, Brewers, Packers, and especially enjoyed following his grandchildren in the sports they participated in.

Bud is survived by his wife, Helen of 53 years; daughters: Lori (David) Neitzel, Jefferson, WI, Sandra (Paul) Reavis, Rockford, IL, Debra Hofmeister, Brodhead; and a brother, Howard (Elaine) Wickler, Dubuque, IA. He is further survived by the pride and joy of his life, his grandchildren, Rachael and Evan Neitzel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, rural Brodhead, with Rev. Richard Thickpenny officiating. Burial will be in West Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com