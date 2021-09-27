Harold B "Hal" Mayer

Darien, WI - Harold "Hal" Boyd Mayer of Darien, WI
March 22, 1948 - September 17, 2021
Hal stepped into glory Friday afternoon September 17, 2021. Born to Jack and Phyllis (Garns) Mayer in Elgin, Illinois
Hal spent his younger years in Iron Mountain, MI, until his family moved to Walworth, WI, in 1964.
He graduated from Big Foot High School in 1966 and attended UW Whitewater . On August 17, 1968, he married Bonnie Stoughton of Walworth, then he promptly went to serve with the USN from 1968-1972 as a radio operator on the USS Johnson.
Throughout the '70s and '80s Hal owned Mayer Construction and was a general contractor. During this time, he also served on the Darien Fire and Rescue Squad—proudly serving as one of the first members of that department.
In the '90s and 2000s, Hal worked for both Walworth and Rock County Highway Departments. His later years were spent doing what he loved—farming, spending time with his many friends, and serving as leader for the Building Committee at Briggs Rd E- Free Church where he also taught Sunday School and hosted many Bible classes. Hal had a gift for befriending people he met, helping those in need, and volunteering his time selflessly.
Hal was devoted to his wife Bonnie, his children, and his grandchildren. He was known for his story and joke-telling, nicknaming almost everyone he knew, love for animals (especially dogs), music of all kinds, and his famous "Hal-isms." His integrity was unparalleled. Most of all, he exhibited what it meant to be a Christian man—a follower of Jesus Christ, showing his love to man not only in word but in "deed and truth."
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Bonnie Mayer; children Terry (Jane) Mayer of Darien, WI and Sharon (Larry) Frey of Lake Geneva, WI; grandchildren Sydney and Jacob Henke of Darien, Rachael, Nathan (Abbey) , Sara (Yura); Great-Grandchildren Thor, Marcas, Haley, Nina and Baby "Bruno"; brothers Keith (Leann) Mayer of Coon Rapids, MN and John (Nancy) Mayer of Zumbrota, MN; beloved Cousins Guy "Giz" McGlynn and Grant (Alana) Mayer; and all the nieces and nephews from Mayer and Stoughton Families
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.