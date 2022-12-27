October 29, 1925 - December 26, 2022
Brodhead, WI - Harold A. Haugen, 97, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.
He was born on October 29, 1925 in Newark Township, Rock County, the son of Knute and Margaret Haugen. He married Jean Ruth Everson on September 8, 1945 at Luther Valley Church.
He was a long time dairy and grain farmer who had one of the first milking parlors in Wisconsin. Harold was a real estate broker and also a long time sales and service dealer for several farm manufacturing and livestock nutrition companies in the area. His customers were very important to him.
Harold enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting, old time dancing, a good cigar and tractor pulling. He was also a Green Bay Packer fan and very proud of his Norwegian heritage and speaking Norwegian. Harold was a lifelong member of Luther Valley Church, serving as a trustee.
He is survived by his children, Linda Cowan of Brodhead, WI, Carolyn Hagen of Orfordville, WI, and Rodney Haugen of Brodhead, WI; grandchildren, Steven Cowan, April (Dan) Halbach, Crystal (Ed) McConnell, Travis (Leah) Haugen, Todd (Noe) Haugen, Cody (Megan) Cash and Tiffany (Jared Kotajarvi) Cash;18 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Engen of Brodhead, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice Onsgard, Mabel (Hansen) Onsgard; only brother, Alfred Haugen; brothers-in-law, Edward Engen Jr., Selmer Onsgard, and Herbert Hansen.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his nurse, Tanya, and Mercy Hospice for making him comfortable as possible during his last days at home.
A Funeral Service for Harold will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
