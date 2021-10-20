Harold A. "Hal" Feggestad Jr.

Milton, WI - Harold A. Feggestad Jr., 83, of Milton, WI passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at his home. Known as Hal or Junior, he was born on April 24, 1938 in Cooksville, WI to the late Harold and Edith (Olson) Feggestad. Harold enlisted in the United States Navy and served 4 years. Hal worked at Freedom Plastics as Vice President of Production and retired in 2000. On September 18, 1992, Harold married Linda Wrolen. In 2000, Hal started raising Red Angus Cattle in the Juda area. He then formed Norseman Builders and built homes. Working and keeping busy were his hobbies. Hal also maintained and managed properties.
Harold is survived by his wife, Linda Feggestad; children: Wayne Feggestad, David (Dawn) Feggestad, Wendy Feggestad, Brian (Phi-Nhan) Feggestad, Cory (Stacy) Feggestad, Kimberly Vagus, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Delores White, Marion Harrington; brother-in-law: Bob Deegan, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Arnold and Pat Feggestad, Helen and Ray Holm, Liz Deegan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 2 PM to 4 PM with Military Rites at 4 PM. The family is asking anyone that comes to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Harold's name at a later date. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
