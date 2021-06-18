Harlin Wayne Miller

June 10, 2021
Evansville, WI - Harlin W. Miller, 86, of Evansville WI, passed away on Thursday June 10th at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison WI.
Harlin was born in LaValle WI on January 13, 1935 to the late Clinton and Esther (Schultz) Miller and was united in marriage to Dora A. Miller on October 23, 1959 making Evansville their home.
Harlin served in the US Army Reserves achieving the rank of Specialist (E4) before his honorable discharge on March 2nd, 1963.
He was a man of many talents including working at General Motors retiring after 30 years of service and the fixer of all things while working for Evansville Manor as their building and maintenance service provider for 30 years. His primary focus was always the comfort of the residents and staff.
His compassion for serving others and his community was demonstrated through his many volunteer activities which included Agrace Hospice, Creekside Place, Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, serving as Alderman and Mayor for the City of Evansville and serving on the Stoughton Hospital Board of Directors.
Harlin will be deeply missed by his wife Dora (Angie) Miller; three children Deb (Greg) Whitmore, Daryl (Elaine) Miller and Denise Miller; his sister Maxine Miller; grandchildren Melissa Whitmore, Brandon (Jessica) Whitmore, Amanda (Tim) Volden, Alana and Andrew Quackenbush; great grandchildren Melanie, Matthew and Mason Whitmore, Savannah and Grace Volden; nieces Darlene Delaney, Shirley (Dale) Pfaff, Peggy Slater, Barbara (Brad) Behrend, Laraine Taylor, and nephews Rick (Brenda) Miller and Ronnie Head. Harlin was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Miller.
Harlin was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends especially at " The Farm" in rural Evansville where many special memories were made.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 10th from 1:00 - 4:00 at Creekside Place located at 102 Maple Street in Evansville WI.
Donations in Harlin's name may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, Stoughton Hospital Foundation or Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Evansville EMT's, the doctors and staff at St. Mary's Hospital especially Dr Basant Sharma for their care and Bill Hurtley for all of his assistance.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com