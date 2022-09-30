Harlie Thompson

Janesville, WI - Harlie Stacie Thompson, 22, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Harlie was born on March 14, 2000 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Michele G Hollenbach and her very special stepfather Robin S. Hollenbach. Harlie attended and graduated from Milton High School in 2018.
Harlie loved nature hikes, solving puzzles and her animals (special cat Mittens). Harlie had a large heart for her family, friends and animals. She always wanted to help others the best she could.
Harlie is survived by her Mother Michele (Rob) Hollenbach, Stepsister Samantha Hollenbach, Grandparents Sheila (David) Sessler and Terry Thompson. Her Aunt Stacie (Edward) Hogue, Uncle Nicholas (Erin) Sessler. Cousins Alexis Hogue, Andrew Hogue, Autumn Hogue, Anneliese Sessler and Jacob Sessler. Special nephews Sebastian and Lucian. Along with many loving extended family members.
Harlie is proceeded in death by grandparents Kenneth (Shirley) Hollenbach
Visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation services in Milton, WI on Thursday October 6, 2022, from 5pm-7pm. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation services in Milton, WI will be assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.albrechtfuneralhome.com.
We are very blessed for all the love from our family and friends that have surrounded us during this difficult time.
