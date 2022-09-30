Harlie Thompson

March 14, 2000 - September 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - Harlie Stacie Thompson, 22, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Harlie was born on March 14, 2000 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Michele G Hollenbach and her very special stepfather Robin S. Hollenbach. Harlie attended and graduated from Milton High School in 2018.

