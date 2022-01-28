Harley W. "Butch" Delaney, Jr

Beloit, WI - Butch 'Harley' Delaney, 61, passed away with family by his side on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born March 12, 1960 in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Harley W. and Lulubelle (Slaughter) Delaney. On March 6, 1987, Butch married Geri Stephenson in Janesville.
Butch was a man who stayed busy working as a farmer and then with SSI as a Hazmat material handler. After retirement he went back to his love of farming. No one could keep him out of his fields. He was a huge fan of John Deere with an incredible memorabilia collection. This love was appreciated at the yearly Rock County Thresheree. He enjoyed building trailers and flat beds for trucks. No day started right until he was able to go out and grab a cup of coffee with the guys somewhere in town. After the loss of his son Stephen, he was proud to be able to raise his step grand children Marx and Cheyenne.
Butch is survived by his wife of almost 35 years Geri Delaney; his children whom he truly loved as his own: Misty Stephenson and her daughter Miranda, Shaun (girlfriend Sara) Sukup, and Denise (Raymond) Toebes and their daughter Katherine; he is further survived by his beloved dog Winston; step grandchildren: Marx and Cheyenne Bauer; siblings: Cynthia (Douglas) Orr, Barbara Prushaw, Marilyn Delaney, Christie Delcamp, Deanna Jacobs, and Teddy Delaney; nieces, nephews and many life long friends. He was preceded by his parents: Harley and Lulubelle Delaney; son Stephen Sukup and his in-laws, along with his dog Daisy.
"This isn't goodbye, this is simply see you later"
A Funeral service for Butch will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to time of service. All are asked to wear John Deere or something green. Memorials are appreciated for the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
