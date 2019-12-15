November 18, 1936 - December 10, 2019

Orfordville/Diamond City AR -- Harley Edward Draves, age 83, formerly of Orfordville, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his winter home in Diamond City, Arkansas. He was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, November 18, 1936, the son of Edward F. and Anna F. (Tomas) Draves. He was raised on the farm in Highland, Wisconsin. He married Eileen Potter in Footville, on June 8, 1957. Harley served in the U S Army during the Berlin Crisis for 2 1/2 years. He worked as a mechanic for Burtness, International, and Lycon. He retired at age 62 as a mechanic and supervisor for the Orfordville Parkview School District Bus Garage. Harley and Eileen spent their winters in Diamond City, Arkansas for 21 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and playing cards with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen; Son, David (Sue); Daughter, Debbie (Wayne) Davis; Grandchildren: Andrew (Amanda) Kloften, Austin Kloften, Ashley Slavin, Alexis Kloften, Jason Draves, and Megan Draves; Great-grandchildren: Brock Kloften, Margaret and Penelope Slavin. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Mary Draves; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Joseph Michalski and son, Steven Mathew Draves.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 PM at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville. A visitation will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. www.newcomerfh.com