August 4, 1966 - October 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Harley D. Hooker, age 53 years young, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Viroqua on August 4th, 1966, the son of Darvin and Laverna (Ryman) Hooker. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother who will forever remain in our hearts.

Harley is survived by three daughters: Brandi (Ramiro) Vazquez-Tello, Brittany (Greg) Archambault, and Breanna (Marty) Gillan; grandchildren: Damian, Gabriel, Aidan, Lexa, Malia, Jonnell, Ronnieann, and Braysen; mother, LaVerna (Bob) Hanson; sister, Amanda (Scott) Lippert; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Darvin; brother, Royce Hooker, and daughter, Ambershell Hooker.

A time of sharing will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com