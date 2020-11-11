Harlen Eugene Boley

November 8, 2020
Evansville, WI - Evansville
Harlan Eugene Boley, 88 passed away Sunday, November 8th from dementia and covid complications. He was born on 3/25/1932 to Ingvold and Elsie Boley in Dodgeville, WI. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Later he was united in marriage to Charlene Sale in Madison, WI on 10/8/1988. He worked for General Motors in Janesville, WI for 35 years and retired in 1994. He was a member of the UAW union and VFW in Arena, WI. During retirement he enjoyed old cars and tractors, he traveled, was a snowbird living in Florida during the winter months and worked part-time for Landmark Co-op and Monroe Trucking.
He is survived by his wife Chalene Boley of Evansville, WI, his sister Janette (John) Almond, daughter Cindy Gray of Evansville, WI, son Rickie Boley of Springfield, MO, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son James Boley.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 until 1:00pm on Friday November 13, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm in Holy Cross Cemetery with Reverend Paulraj Sellam, St. Paul Catholic Church officiating with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville, Wisconsin.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com