October 1, 1935 - December 19, 2020
Janesville, WI - Harlan W. Larson, 85, passed away at his home the morning of Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born October 1, 1935 in Vernon County, WI to the late Gayhart and Ruth (Stallsberg) Larson. On July 13, 1957, Harlan married the former Sharon Lucey in Vernon County, WI. He was proud to be able to serve his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
Harlan worked at the GM plant in Janesville in a multiple of roles and after 34 years there he retired in February of 1987. When he was not working he loved taking his metal detector out and hunting for treasures. He also enjoyed his Harley bikes, going downhill skiing and tobogganing when he was younger, gardening, going up north to Avalanche to be around his family, and doing mason work with Red. Above all though he cherished his time he had with his grandchildren and family.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 63 years Sharon Larson; children: Phillip (Nancy) Larson, Lisa (Arthur) Teubert, Jr, Sandra Howell (Rick Christophersen), Michael (Pam) Larson, Bruce (Rebecca) Larson, and Brian (Michelle) Larson; his grandchildren: Shasta, Jessica (David), Jason (Charlotte), Crystal, Jeremy (Nicole), Adam (Samantha), Natasha, Nicolet (Travis), Nathan, Anissa, Kodie, Brittany (Michael), Taylor, and Tanner (Brianna); many great grandchildren; one great great grandson; nieces, nephews, and his dear friend Robert "Red" Pollock and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Barbara Larson; son James Larson; siblings: Ralph Larson, Mary Parks, Ronald Larson; and his mother and father-in-law: Edith and Dorwin Widner.
Visitation for Harlan will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Harlan will be laid to rest in the Baldwin Cemetery, Town of Beloit, with Full Military Funeral Honors on Tuesday. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
We would like to truly thank the staff of Mercy Hospice for the care shown not only to Harlan but our family.