February 27, 1939 - March 9, 2020
Milton, WI -- Harlan Dwayne Norby, age 81, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Harlan was born on February 27, 1939 to Harry and Tilla (Feggestad) Norby in Janesville, WI. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1958, and the Police Academy in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a weapons specialist, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sgt. E-5. Harlan graduated from UW Whitewater with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's degree in Professional Development. He began his teaching career at Monroe High School as an English Teacher. He retired from the School District of Milton, where he taught English and Language Arts. He married Carol Olin in 1958, and they had a daughter, Julie Ann. In 1965, he was married to Suzette Codman. After he retired from teaching, he formed a partnership with his cousin Hal Feggestad and started Norseman Builders, building several homes in the area. More recently, he started substitute teaching in the Milton, Edgerton and Whitewater school districts. He also enjoyed working athletic events for Milton High School. He loved living in the country on his farm, where he adopted injured, stray or abandoned animals to give them a home.
Harlan is survived by his daughter, Julie (Jeff) Sexe of Janesville; grandson, Eric Norby of Janesville; granddaughter, Hannah Sexe (Angelo Porchetta) of Madison; sisters: Arlene Anderson, of Edgerton, June Yeske of Edgerton, Harriette Fredendall of Evansville; and many nieces; nephews; family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Suzette.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mercy Health System Critical Care Team and ICU Doctors and Nurses - Janesville and Rockford, for their extraordinary care and the compassion they provided.