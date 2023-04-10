Delavan, WI - Harlan A. Young, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. He was born in Sharon on June 17, 1939 the son of Earl and Ellnora (Nonie/Jensen) Young. Harlan attended schools in Walworth and Darien and graduated from Darien High School in 1957, the last graduating class from that school. He was a great athlete and excelled in all sports. Harlan served in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1958-1965. In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Michaelson at the Brick Church of Walworth. Harlan retired in 2001 from the Wickes Corporation with 38 years of service. After his retirement he was employed as a Kunes' Country Auto Group driver. Harlan was an active member of the Community Baptist Church of Darien and later became a friend of the First Baptist Church in Delavan. He also was the president of the Westbury Condo Association for many years. Harlan was always helping others with "Home Mission Projects" and enjoyed traveling, spending vacations in Hayward with his family, attending Gospel Bluegrass concerts. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Harlan will be greatly missed
Harlan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; a son, Rick (Jenn) Young, of Sharon; a daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Wellman, of Delavan; three grandchildren, Tyler (Heather), Lyndsey Young, and Emilee Wellman; one great granddaughter, Aspen Fritz-Young; two sisters, Dorothy (Allen) Morrison, of Sharon, Connie (Ron) Fairchild, of Rice Lake, WI; daughter-in-law, Debbie (Don) Weeks, of Sharon; special extended family, Allen and Virginia Austin, and Tom and Carole Boviall; and aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harlan is preceded in death by his parents; one sister and brother-in-law James and Patricia McFarlin; and two granddaughters, Courtney Young and Brooke Wellman.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 212 S. Main Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Private burial service will be held at a later date at the Brick Church Cemetery in Walworth. Memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Harlan Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
