Harlan A. Young

June 17, 1939 - March 23, 2023

Delavan, WI - Harlan A. Young, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. He was born in Sharon on June 17, 1939 the son of Earl and Ellnora (Nonie/Jensen) Young. Harlan attended schools in Walworth and Darien and graduated from Darien High School in 1957, the last graduating class from that school. He was a great athlete and excelled in all sports. Harlan served in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1958-1965. In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Michaelson at the Brick Church of Walworth. Harlan retired in 2001 from the Wickes Corporation with 38 years of service. After his retirement he was employed as a Kunes' Country Auto Group driver. Harlan was an active member of the Community Baptist Church of Darien and later became a friend of the First Baptist Church in Delavan. He also was the president of the Westbury Condo Association for many years. Harlan was always helping others with "Home Mission Projects" and enjoyed traveling, spending vacations in Hayward with his family, attending Gospel Bluegrass concerts. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Harlan will be greatly missed

To plant a tree in memory of Harlan Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.