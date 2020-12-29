Happy Bell

December 23, 2020
Delavan, WI - Happy M. Bell, age 79, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born on September 7, 1941 to Leroy & Frances (Coombe) Bell. Happy was a career educator. She taught in Lake Geneva, Florida, St. Andrew's in Delavan and retired from Beloit Memorial High School. She was notorious for her dictionary word assignments and loved all aspects of Science, including the fantastic phenomena of photosynthesis. After acquiring her Master's Degree, she finished the remainder of her teaching career working with students that needed more attention to succeed in life. Happy loved animals and nature. She belonged to many organizations in support of those interests. Happy was an avid sports fan, and especially rooting for her Cubs & Bears. She enjoyed socializing with all her friends and family. Special thanks to all of her neighbors and friends who gave support over the years. She lived her life on her own terms and made no excuses for it.
Happy is survived by three children: Mary (Terry) Heederik, Cynthia Cordell (Tony) and Jack (JW) Hansen. Grandchildren: Alex (Arielle), Dylan (Vanessa) & Kerlyn. One great-grandchild: Roman. Survived by Siblings: Jerry Bell, David Bell, Joe Bell, Mike Bell & James Peterson.
Preceded in death: Leroy Bell, Frances & Pete Peterson; brothers, Thomas Bell & Patrick Bell.
Family will have a celebration of life at a future date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.