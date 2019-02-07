January 28, 1950 - February 3, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Hans W. Kleisch, Sr., 69, of Evansville WI, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Hans was born in Beckum, Germany, to Hans and Tillie Kleisch on January 28, 1950. Hans' family immigrated to America when he was two years old. Hans graduated from high school in Albany, WI. He married Genny Feist on November 29, 1975 in Evansville. He worked at VP Buildings in Evansville, and was also an auto mechanic who owned and operated MasterTech Car Care in Evansville for many years. He was a great family man who especially loved time with his grandkids. Watching them compete in wrestling was one of his favorite activities.

Hans is survived by his wife, Genny; children, Johann, Sr. (Carolyn) and Ronald; siblings, Heinz and Kathy; grandchildren: Cody, Jordan, Johann, Jr., Hope, Cade, Carter, and Lena; plus one great-grandchild due in April. Hans is preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Tillie; as well as his oldest son, Hans, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, Reverend Matthew Poock of St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family of Hans wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the great staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI, Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI., Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, St. John's Church, and Pastor Matthew Poock for all their care and assistance through this time.