April 22, 1928 - August 26, 2022
Janesville, WI - Hans L. Eggen, 94, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 in his home.
He was born on April 22, 1928 on the family farm to Elmer and Gertie (Mahlum) Eggen. Hans quit school at the age of 16 to work on the family farm. He farmed most of his life in the Orfordville area. He married Peggy Harrison on May 28, 1998.
Hans was employed as a material handler and machinist at Fairbanks Morse (1946-1947), Monterey Mills (1962-1965), Gibbs Manufacturing (1965-1973) and Gilmans (1973-1993) retiring in 1993.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, Jennifer (Cecil) Piper of Afton, WI, Curtis (Debra Iversen) Eggen of Delavan, WI, Jeffrey (Jackie) Eggen of Milton, WI, Janna (Jamie) McWilliams of Trevor, WI and Cory (Mandy) Eggen of Footville, WI; grandchildren, Angela (Geert Bevins) Kramer, Branden Piper, Jill (Brandon) Meekin, Jason (Jessica) Eggen, Jesse (Anna) Owens, Dalton Eggen, Cassi Eggen and Lane Eggen; 11 great grandchildren; step children, Lonny (Lori) Stewart, Bruce Stewart both of Janesville, WI, and Rayme (Alyssa) Harrison of Beloit, WI; step grandchildren, Jordan McWilliams, Grace (Christopher) Long, Jacob Stewart and Reece Harrison; sister, Nona Nelson of Evansville, WI,; many nieces and nephews; and step sisters, Alice Boldon of Wonewoc, WI, Juanita Thorson of DeForest, WI, and Vicki Barlass of Janesville, WI.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Happy Olson; brother, Dale Eggen; grandson, Felix Long; and mother of his children, Phyllis Eggen.
A Funeral Service for Hans will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 in the Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Tom Kreis officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
