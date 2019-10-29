September 7, 1921 - October 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Hale Eugene Bunton, age 98, of Janesville, WI passed away on October 26, 2019 at the Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. Hale was born on September 7, 1921 in Newton, IL, the son of Harry and Fern (Hall) Bunton. He grew up in Newton and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He married Edith Pauline Jones on August 17, 1946 in Peoria, IL. They resided in Peoria, IL, following their marriage, and later moved to Washington, IL, where they raised their two sons, Douglas and Gary. Hale was employed in personnel management by the Caterpillar Tractor Company for over 40 years. Following retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Bunton moved to Fairhope, AL in 1983. They moved to Janesville in 1990. Hale was a member of Taylor Masonic Lodge #98 in Washington, IL since 1956. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.

Surviving are one son, Gary (Donna) of Cary, IL; daughter-in-law, Kathy Bunton of Janesville; grandsons: Zach, Joe (Jenny), Dave (Stephanie), Matt (Leah); eight great-grandchildren: Norah, Jack, Gwen, Ben, Grace, Sophia, Madeline and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith, on August 9, 2019; and by his son, Douglas, on October 1, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Rev. Stuart Allen will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Washington, IL next to his wife, Edith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church in Hale's name.

The Bunton family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com