November 23, 1988 - October 16, 2020
Milwaukee, WI - EDGERTON--- Hailey R. Richardson, age 31, of Milwaukee formerly of Edgerton/ Milton, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Liberal, KS on Nov. 23, 1988, the daughter of John and Lori (Wietersen) Richardson. Hailey graduated from Edgerton High School in 2007 and then from UW Stevens Point in 2011 with a bachelors in Health and Wellness with a minor in Business. She had been working for Miller Brewing (Molson Coors) Corporate Offices for the past 6 years most recently in the Human Resources department. Hailey had a love of animals, especially her cats, Louie and Blackjack and travel. She traveled to many foreign countries with her friends, and had a beautiful circle of friends from high school, college, and Miller Coors whom she cherished! Hailey was renowned for living in spaces with at least 2 bedrooms: one for sleeping and one for a master closet to house her wardrobe, jewelry, accessories and massive shoe collection. She also had a penchant for rescuing distressed animals, like the time she nursed a dying chipmunk, which created utter chaos when the little critter came back to life. Hailey had a giant heart and was always willing to help those in need. Our hearts are broken and with the help of friends and family, we hope memories of her will get us through this tragic time. Hailey's supervisor Shannon sent this out to her team about Hailey. "Hailey had a magnetic personality and exuded positivity, brightening any room or virtual meeting she joined; her energy and enthusiasm was contagious. She supported her teammates and cared deeply for her family and friends."
She is survived by her parents, John and Lori Richardson; brother, Walker (Carol Beulow) Richardson; maternal and paternal grandmothers, Darlene Wietersen and Jeanne Richardson; aunts and uncles: Vicki (Mike) Gregory, Rick (Becky) Wietersen, Ann (Otto Schuette) Mancheski, Doug (Penny) Richardson, and Charles (Patty) Richardson; as well as many cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Frank Wietersen and Howard "Bud" Richardson; and cousin, Matthew Gregory.
Private family services will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Due to the pandemic affecting the world, the family will not be present for the visitation, but encourage you to attend as you feel comfortable. As you come, please social distance and wear a mask. There will be a box and cards available for you to share a memory or kind word with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Hailey's name are encouraged to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com