March 7, 1937 - January 14, 2019

Stoughton, WI -- H. Richard Mullen, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 14, 2019 at his daughter's home in Stoughton, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Richard was born on March 7, 1937, on the family farm in Bloomer, WI. He was the only child of the late Herbert J. and Hildegarde J. (Ludvigson) Mullen. He spent his childhood on Green Heights farm in Bloomer, and continued his love for farming and tractors his entire lifetime. In 1953, Richard and his parents moved to Stoughton. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1955. He was a charter member on the first Stoughton Wrestling team, and also a member of the SHS band. Richard furthered his education at Luther College in Decorah, IA, where he also continued with the band, during his college years. On June 2, 1961, Richard married Diane Kristine Olson, and together they have two children Mari and Mark. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Naval Reserves. He was also a Master Mason and a Zor Shriner. Richard had a very strong work ethic. He was very proud of where he has been employed; including Rein, Schultz and Dahl, Country Boy Dairy, Uniroyal and Greig Machine. In 1976, he started working at Oscar Mayer, as a machinist and welder, until his retirement in March 2008, at the age of 71. He filled his retirement years playing his saxophone and clarinet; being a member of the Stoughton City Band for 27 years, a member of the Oregon City Band, Zor Shriner's Band, and the Retro Swing Band.

Richard also really enjoyed his Farmall tractors, and always looked forward to participating in the annual fall Thresheree in Edgerton. When he turned 17, he bought his first Harley Davidson motorcycle, and his love for motorcycles continued throughout his entire life. Richard was a wonderful, simple, kind hearted man, who was always willing to help anyone. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, and enjoyed being on the usher team for many years.

Nothing made Richard more proud than his family. He is survived by his two children, Mari (David Aaberg) Mullen of Stoughton, and Mark (Carrie) Mullen, of Janesville; his beloved grandchildren: Staci (Dr. Adam) Amundson, of Rochester MN, Captain Daniel (Kait) Timler of New Windsor, New York, and Grant, Luke and Max Mullen, of Janesville. He is also survived by his four special great-grandchildren: William, Theodore and Sophie Amundson, and Atlas Timler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert J. and Hildegarde J. Mullen; and his grandparents: Rasmus and Sophie Mullen, and Nels and Anna Ludvigson.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 21, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St. Stoughton, with Rev. Dick Halom presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday January 20, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Monday at the church.

A very special thank you to everyone from Agrace Hospice Care, for being such a special family to us during these past few months; especially Shari, Elena and Heather.