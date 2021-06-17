Gwendolyn Ruth (Archambault) "Gwen" Zinzow

July 31, 1923 - June 9, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Elkhorn - Gwendolyn (Gwen) R. Zinzow, died at Ridgestone Gardens, Elkhorn, WI, June 9, 2021. Gwen was born July 31, 1923 to Robert and Mona (Oakes) Archambault in Milton, WI. She was united in marriage Oct. 10, 1942 in Delavan, WI to Marvin F Zinzow. Marvin preceded her in death July 20, 2009.
She was a supervisor at Borg Manufacturing in Delavan during the early years of World War II. Following the war, Gwen and Marvin made their home in Elkhorn. Gwen was active in the Lakeland Hospital Pink Ladies, Elkhorn Women's Club, and with her husband in VFW. During the 1960s and 1970s she taught ceramics and enjoyed creating her own artistic pieces. She was a seamstress making dolls with Raggedy Ann and Andy her specialty and loved needlepoint. Upon moving to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 1979, she continued to volunteer her time at the local hospital, teaching ceramics and helping Marvin shoot grades for the new houses he was building. Ten years later, they moved back to Elkhorn. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls, pies and cookies, usually creating a flour dust storm in the process. During her nearly 12 years at Ridgestone assisted living, she was often the unofficial greeter to new arrivals, making them just a bit happier with her infectious smile and twinkling eyes. Gwen especially liked playing Yatzee and going on day trips with her daughter, Nancy.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Grant) Wiswell, Nancy (Jake) Jacobson, one daughter-in-law, Patricia Zinzow, all of Elkhorn; 9 grandchildren, Jeff (Shannon) Wiswell, Brent Wiswell, David Wiswell, Michelle (Jaimie) Bally, Bart (Sasha Butinas) Jacobson, Nathan (Natasha) Zinzow, Erica Zinzow, Ryan (Abby Flasch) Zinzow, Abigal Zinzow; 11 great-grandchildren Jena (Lee) Paszek, Morgan (Jeremie) Siegler, Brittany Wiswell, Nicole (Mason Michalsky) Wiswell, Timothy Wiswell, Dawson Wiswell, Riley Bally, Harper, Ivan, Kellan, and Breckan Zinzow; five great-great-grandchildren Hadley and Kaiden Paszek, Cash and Ryder Siegler, Kyrie Brinkmeyer; three sister-in-laws, Betty Trombetta and Verna (Walter) Thompson, West Bend, WI; and Elizabeth Archambault, Tuscon, AZ. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her husband, sons Michael and Marvin (Marney) Zinzow; grandson, Jason Zinzow; her parents, siblings Elizabeth Johnsen, Jarvis (Bud) Archambault, Victor Archambault, Beatrice Archambault, Lucille (Teia) Clarquist; George Archambault and Robert Archambault; sister-in-law Shirley Dain; brother-in-law Kenneth Zinzow.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Tibbets, WI. Memorials may be made to the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI 53121. A special thanks goes to Ridgestone Gardens and St. Croix Hospice.