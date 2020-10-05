Gwendolyn Footit

January 8, 1921 - October 2, 2020
Janesville, WI- JANESVILLE—Gwendolyn "Gwen" B. Footit, age 99, of Janesville, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. She was born in Appleton on the family farm on January 8, 1921, the daughter of the late Garrison and Bernice (Mielke) Steede. Gwen married Lavern F. Footit on February 11, 1939, in Oshkosh. She farmed with Lavern until retirement. He preceded her in death on February 1, 1988. She was a very hard worker, caregiver, wonderful baker, friendly and had a great memory. She loved Bingo, playing cards, Yahtzee, scrabble and watching the birds at Rock Haven.
She is survived by her children: Jerry (Sandra) Footit of Whitewater, Judith Coleman of Janesville and Carol (Ron) Stanaway of Brighton, MI; son-in-law, John Long; 15 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Lavern Footit Jr.; daughter, Christina Long; grandson, Jeffery Coleman; and sisters; Merle Steede and Ardyce Rindel.
A visitation with time of refreshments will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services at 11:30 a.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will preside and entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gwen's name to Rock Haven Bird Sanctuary Fund. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com