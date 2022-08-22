August 17, 2022
Janesville, WI - Gwendolyn Alice Sunby, 94, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born September 22, 1927, in Janesville, WI to Howard and Alice (Pfeiffer) Holliday.
Gwendolyn graduated from Milton Union High School in 1944 and attended Milton College before joining the war effort of WWII. She worked for the military at Wright-Patterson Army Air Force Base in Springfield, Ohio, and studied electronics and developing early radio technology at Wittenburg College.
Gwendolyn married Carl Sunby on June 15, 1948. Carl and Gwen enjoyed traveling to many foreign countries. Gwen especially loved Paris, France and the Islands of Hawaii. Upon Carl's retirement in 1987, they purchased their beloved winter home in Surprise, Arizona. True "Snowbirds", they loved the warmth and sunshine during the winter months. Gwen worked at Bellin Hospital and as an order editor for many years at KI. She was a member of the Green Bay Women's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and creating ceramics. Gwendolyn was active for many years at First Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Gail (Frank) Smith, Rand (Sue) Sunby, Carl (Lauren) Sunby; grandchildren, Erica (Brad) Deines, Marc (Lainee) Sunby, Amy (Andy) Goike, Jon (Kelley) Sunby, Alexa Sunby, Lauren Sunby; great-grandchildren, Taylor Deines, Darren Deines, Brett Deines, Veronica Sunby; Ellie Goike, Landon Goike, Sadie Sunby and Lucas Sunby; brother-in-law, Richard Arnold; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, Howard and Alice; brother, Rolland (Elaine) Holliday; sisters, Geraldine (Terry) Thornton, Patricia Arnold; sister-in-law, Mary Lee (Wayne) Astin.
Friends and family will gather at the chapel at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd., Green Bay from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26; Funeral Service to follow at 1:30. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
