Gwen E. Reese

June 16, 1928 - September 24, 2022

Evansville, WI - Gwen E. Reese (Gransee), 94, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Gwen was born on a farm outside of Evansville on June 16, 1928 to Paul and Ruby Gransee. She was the youngest of four children: Earl, Pauline, and Louia. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. Gwen was married to Merlin Reese on December 26, 1947. Together they had four children: Ken (Sue), Denny (Karen), Thomas, and Karren (Bill). She was preceded in death by Merlin in 1983. Gwen is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Matt (Meliya), Amanda (Henry), Kim (Scott), Denver (Lindsay), Lyndsay (Jason), Libbie (Isreal), Josh (Jessie), and Whitney (Callan), and her great-grandchildren include: Kalli, Briana, Tessa, Trevan, Zack, Logan, Morgan, Hayden, Lily, Dawson, Anastasia, Slayton, Sienna, Sage, Gus and Ike.