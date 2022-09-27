Evansville, WI - Gwen E. Reese (Gransee), 94, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Gwen was born on a farm outside of Evansville on June 16, 1928 to Paul and Ruby Gransee. She was the youngest of four children: Earl, Pauline, and Louia. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. Gwen was married to Merlin Reese on December 26, 1947. Together they had four children: Ken (Sue), Denny (Karen), Thomas, and Karren (Bill). She was preceded in death by Merlin in 1983. Gwen is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Matt (Meliya), Amanda (Henry), Kim (Scott), Denver (Lindsay), Lyndsay (Jason), Libbie (Isreal), Josh (Jessie), and Whitney (Callan), and her great-grandchildren include: Kalli, Briana, Tessa, Trevan, Zack, Logan, Morgan, Hayden, Lily, Dawson, Anastasia, Slayton, Sienna, Sage, Gus and Ike.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10AM until the start of the services. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gwen's name to Rock County Humane Society, Agrace Hospice, or St. John's Lutheran Church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wardhurtley.com
