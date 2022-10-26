Guy R. Mercado

July 12, 1955 - October 23, 2022

Walworth, WI - Guy R. Mercado was born July 12, 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama to Bernado and Phyllis (Marshall) Mercado, Jr. He passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Mercy Janesville Medical Center in Janesville, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Guy Mercado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.