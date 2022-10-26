Walworth, WI - Guy R. Mercado was born July 12, 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama to Bernado and Phyllis (Marshall) Mercado, Jr. He passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Mercy Janesville Medical Center in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Guy was a jack of all trades finishing his working career as a fire inspector for Johnson Controls. His greatest passion was music. From a young age Guy was an avid musician, playing the drums in many local bands throughout his life. He also helped many local bands record and produce their albums.
Guy is survived by his wife Lois E. (Stauffacher), whom he married on September 19, 1987 in Fontana; his children Andy Mercado and Ashley Mercado; brothers Rick (Liz) Mercado and Keith Mercado; sister Karen Mercado; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, who raised him from a young boy, Bernado and Carmen Mercado; as well as his uncle Harry Mercado.
He was loved and will be missed by many
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, Wisconsin.
For more information contact Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
