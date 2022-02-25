Columbus, WI - Guy Henry Welch, 61, of Columbus, WI. went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Monroe, WI on June 1, 1960 to Cyrus Hamilton Welch and Laura Mae Welch. Guy attended MATC for three years in Madison, WI, to become a Machinist. He was employed by Bullseye Industries Inc. in Juneau, WI, and loved his work and all his close friends there. Guy was also a skilled mechanic, and continuously worked on vehicles for family and friends most of his life. Guy was a Native American of the Brothertown Indian Nation.
Guy is survived by his sons, Coty Welch and Alex Tetzlaff of Columbus, WI; special friend, Alice Welch of Columbus, WI; sister, Cindy (Phil) Nelson of Shawano, WI; brother, Ting (Shirley) Welch of Evansville, WI; sister, Enid Campbell of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Toby Welch of Lake Mills, WI; and brother, Solomon Woldesemayat of Madison, WI. Guy also had many wonderful nieces and nephews with whom he loved spending time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 12 at the Footville Church of Christ in Footville, WI at 2:00 p.m. Reverend John Thomson will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
