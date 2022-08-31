Guy E. Onwiler

July 5, 1954 - August 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Guy E. Onwiler, age 68, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Sacramento, CA on July 5, 1954; the son of Robert Sr. and Barbara (Bishop) Onwiler. After graduating from High School in Sacramento, Guy married Beverly (Herring) Onwiler on March 22, 1975 in Janesville. In his younger years, Guy worked as a concrete mason before becoming a drug and alcohol counselor in Janesville for many years. Guy was a member of Roxbury Church of Christ. In his free time, Guy enjoyed playing harmonica, watching sports, listening to the "Blues", and taking his dog Eddie to the dog park.

To plant a tree in memory of Guy Onwiler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.