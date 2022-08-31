Janesville, WI - Guy E. Onwiler, age 68, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born in Sacramento, CA on July 5, 1954; the son of Robert Sr. and Barbara (Bishop) Onwiler. After graduating from High School in Sacramento, Guy married Beverly (Herring) Onwiler on March 22, 1975 in Janesville. In his younger years, Guy worked as a concrete mason before becoming a drug and alcohol counselor in Janesville for many years. Guy was a member of Roxbury Church of Christ. In his free time, Guy enjoyed playing harmonica, watching sports, listening to the "Blues", and taking his dog Eddie to the dog park.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Onwiler; daughter, Dawn Herring; siblings: Roberta (Ike) Cornell, Sandy Onwiler, Robert (Mary) Onwiler Jr., Jackson (Mercedes) Onwiler, June (Matt) Whitehead and Alexis Johnson; and many extended family members and friends in rehabilitation.
Guy is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Richard Henderson and Danette Dontje.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Guy Onwiler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.