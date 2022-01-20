Kenosha, WI - Greta Edith Storck passed away on December 24th, 2021, in Kenosha WI, at the age of 94. She was born January 5th, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York. The daughter of Arne Peerson and Martha (Sather), Greta graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1945. After high school Greta worked at City National Bank in Manhattan. She met William Storck in Manhattan while he was serving in the Navy. They were married in Brooklyn on April 5th, 1947. Greta enjoyed growing up in New York. She always had great memories and stories from those years. Her scariest time was about the age of 11 when she was listening to Orson Welles' radio show "War of the Worlds". She and the majority of the population actually believed we were being invaded. As a teen growing up in the city, she enjoyed going to Coney Island, Jones Beach, Coast Guard dances, and seeing Big Bands. One of her most memorable moments was seeing Frank Sinatra at the Paramount Theater in Times Square. Greta and Bill settled In Janesville WI. Greta, being an only child, was definitely in for a big change after realizing she now had ten sister-in-laws and six brother-in-laws. Greta enjoyed living in Janesville where she was a wife, a mom and a homemaker. She worked at Roosevelt Elementary School for many years, part-time. She was a good dancer and loved bowling with friends. She also enjoyed swimming, sunbathing, Bingo, family cookouts, puzzles, game shows and of course Saturday night poker games. She always took great care of her family and was loved by everyone.
Greta was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Susan Storck-Hollingsworth; son-in-law, James E. McMillan; daughter-in-law, Judith A. Storck; and parents, Arne and Martha.
She is survived by daughter, Janet McMillan, of Beloit; son, Keith (Nan), of AZ; son, Steve of AZ; and two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
No funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity, spend some time with a senior or take a loved one dancing in memory of Greta.
A special thanks to Bay at Water's Edge Retirement Facility in Kenosha and Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie.
Greta's final resting place is Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville.
