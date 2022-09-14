Greta A. Tully

March 6, 1953 - September 9, 2022

Waukesha/Delavan, WI - Greta Ann Tully, age 69, of Waukesha formerly of Delavan passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Fort Atkinson on March 6, 1953 to Morris and Beverly (Payne) Utiger. Greta graduated from DDHS in 1971 and then graduated from Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Randy Schnick in 1975 and then married Andy Tully on October 2, 2008. Greta was a bookkeeper for many places including Utiger Jewelry and Schnick Electric, but her true love was playing and teaching piano.

