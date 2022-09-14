Greta A. Tully

Waukesha/Delavan, WI - Greta Ann Tully, age 69, of Waukesha formerly of Delavan passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Fort Atkinson on March 6, 1953 to Morris and Beverly (Payne) Utiger. Greta graduated from DDHS in 1971 and then graduated from Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Randy Schnick in 1975 and then married Andy Tully on October 2, 2008. Greta was a bookkeeper for many places including Utiger Jewelry and Schnick Electric, but her true love was playing and teaching piano.
Greta is survived by her husband, Andrew; two daughters, Emilie (Don) Dishno, of Waukesha, and Natalie (Robert) Perkins, of Milton; five grandchildren, Amelia and Olivia Dishno and Walker, Landry, and Boone Perkins; two sisters, Morrene (Vic) Wexler, of Milwaukee and Lisa Block, of Wauwatosa; and a brother, Andrew Utiger, of Berkeley, CA.
Greta is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Siri Voskuil.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Friday at the church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
