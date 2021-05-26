Gregory W. Arnold

July 28, 1959 - May 17, 2021
Kenosha/Milton, WI - Greg W. Arnold, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa; the son of Janet Rote and Wayland Arnold. Greg grew up in Milton and graduated from Milton High School in 1978. He enjoyed competing on the high school tennis team and loved riding his bike along the trails in Janesville. Greg was an avid sports fan throughout his life and always loved the teams that were winning! Over the past several years, Greg always enjoyed watching his top 10 winning NFL teams. You could ask Greg any football player question and he could tell you the number they wore, position they played, what team they played on and he was always had the right answer.
Greg is survived by his mother, Janet (Drake) Rote and step-father, Chuck Rote; brother, Larry (Amy) Arnold; two sisters: Debbie (Roger) Cunningham and Carolyn (Jason) Klukas; a nephew, Daniel (Grace) Arnold; four nieces: Nicole (Chris, finance') Cunningham, Kelsey (Joe) Orgler, Lauren Cunningham and Greta Klukas; an uncle and aunts: Doug (Jody) Arnold and Sally Barwick as well as many cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Wayland Arnold; his uncles and aunts: Don and June Drake, Gordon and Maureen Drake, Bob and Kay Heilman, and Tom Barwick; his grandparents: Arthur and Gladys Drake and Ralph and Evelyn Arnold; a cousin, Susan Glowarki, and his special friend, Nellie Steele.
A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service with Jon Grice officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 https://donations.diabetes.org would be appreciated.