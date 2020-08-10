May 5, 1955 - August 4, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Gregory Ray Barnard, Sr., 65, passed away in the early afternoon on August 4, 2020. He was born May 5, 1955 in Edgerton, WI. The son of Lee, Jr. Barnard and Wanda Lavern (Jones) Barnard. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1973. Greg was a truck driver in his early years. He had recently retired from Franklin Fueling Systems in Madison, WI.
He enjoyed being outdoors, and really looked forward to that of time of year when he would go up north hunting. He was a friend to everyone and always willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lori Barnard of Evansville; a daughter, Tammy (Troy Wagner) Marshall of Evansville; two sons, Gregory (Marissa) Barnard, Jr. of Waynesville, MO and Robert (Cache) Barnard of Camp Pendleton, CA; four grandchildren: Lee, Logan, Lazarus and Mila; three great-grandchildren: Sarai, Asher and Aliana; sister, Sandy (Randy) Baertschi of Footville; brother; Ronald Barnard of Evansville; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother, Terry Barnard.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday August 14th, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville WI. Due to Covid restrictions, a mask and social distancing are required. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com