June 9, 1948 - June 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gregory M. Schork, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away early Friday, June 21, 2019, at Cedar Crest. Greg was born June 9, 1948 in Quincy, IL, the son of the late K. Wayne and D. Lucille (Cain) Schork. His family moved to Janesville while Greg was in his teenage years. He was a graduate of Janesville High School, and then attended UW-Rock County and UW-Whitewater, earning his Bachelor Degree. On October 23, 1971, he was married to the former Ann Frances Thompson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2015. Greg worked for many years for Bird's Eye Foods in Darien, WI as a Production Supervisor, retiring in 2013 after 28 years of service. Greg was a very hard worker and was dedicated to his family. They were the center of his life, and he was a very devoted and loving husband and father. His love for his grandchildren was enormous, and he loved spending any time he could with them! He enjoyed the arts and movies, and relished reading a great book.

He is survived by his two children, Matthew W. (Christy) Schork, of Janesville, and Angela (Michael) Clark, of Cedar Rapids, IA; his two sisters, Kay Wingate, of Janesville, and Toni Schuler, of Rochelle, IL; his five beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Patrick, and Lucas Schork, Addison and Connor Clark; and another granddaughter due in September; in-laws; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Deacon John Houseman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in Greg's name may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or at www.agrace.org.

