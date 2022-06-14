Janesville, WI - Gregory L. Lifer, age 72, of Janesville, passed away from medical complications on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin on January 9, 1950; the son of Jack and Mildred (Waller) Lifer. His family moved to Beloit when he was a young child. He left school at the beginning of 10th grade. Greg joined the Marines on the delayed Buddy program and entered the Corps at age 17, in May 1967. He was deployed to Vietnam shortly after turning 18, where he fought in the battle of Hue City and was part of the last of the Remington Raiders. Greg served as a "tunnel rat", climbing into and through underground tunnels searching for the enemy. During these missions he was wounded twice and awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, he returned home to Beloit where he met his future wife, Christine. Greg and Christine (Godfred) Lifer married on December 16, 1972 at the Little Church By The Side Of The Road in Rockton, Illinois. Greg went to work for General Motors in Janesville, where they made their home. During a layoff, Greg helped his mother and father-in-law build a house in Friendship, WI. Greg then went back to school and earned his HSED diploma. Greg retired in 2002 after 30 years with General Motors. At the time of his passing, Greg and Christine had been married for over 49 years.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; brother, Ray Lifer; sisters and brother in-law, Suzanne (Neil) Kiley, Karen Harmon, Douglas Godfred and Mary Ellen Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Greg is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Randy Lifer; mother and father in-law, Cecelia and Carl Godfred; and brother in-law, Larry Godfred.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will be held on a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Monroe, Michigan. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Lifer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.