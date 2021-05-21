Gregory "Hack" Hacker

February 17, 1948 - May 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gregory "Hack" P. Hacker, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Gregory Peter Hacker, known by many as "Hack", was born to the late Charles and Elizabeth Hacker on February 17, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the third of seven children. His mom, Elizabeth immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1928. Hack was very proud of his German heritage. He enjoyed reminiscing and regaling in tales about his childhood home on Bell Avenue. At age 10, his family moved to Oak Lawn, Illinois, where Hack attended St. Linus Catholic School through eighth grade. He graduated from Chicago Brother Rice High School in June of 1966, where he played varsity football all four years. Hack received multiple offers to play football in college including Northern Illinois and Dartmouth, but ultimately decided to play at Wisconsin State University-Whitewater, given the opportunity to play guard at the varsity level as a freshman. He took up weightlifting at that time as well. During his college years, he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity where he participated in many a fun time and adventure. Hack graduated from Whitewater in 1970 with a major in English and a minor in Art. Following college, he joined the Delavan Red Devils semi-pro football team and worked briefly in construction. He was hired by the Janesville Police Department in 1970 after learning of an opening from a fellow Red Devils player. Shortly thereafter, he married Mary Quinlan in 1972 with whom he had two daughters, Tara and Jessica. They would go on to divorce in 1980. Hack later went on to meet the love of his life and companion of the past twenty-five years, Debra "Ouise" Reid.
Hack proudly served in the Janesville Police Department for 31.5 years (the .5 counts) advancing in the capacities of Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, and Patrol Lieutenant, before retiring in December 2001. During his time with the JPD, he became well known for his Crimestoppers commercials, which aired on TV from 1990-1993 much to his dismay (and his teenage daughters' mortification), but to the delight of fans across the Rock County viewing area. Additionally, Hack was an avid cartoonist and was well known for his satirical interpretations of daily life both in and out of the JPD with his colleagues. Furthermore, his artistic abilities extended to illustrating a book, Everybody Wants to Build a Better Spouse Trap for Janesville author Mary McBride.
Hack was passionate about restoring old trucks and through the years meticulously restored and rebuilt a 1947 and two early model 1950s Chevrolet trucks, one fondly dubbed "Old Yeller". He enjoyed attending and showing his trucks at truck shows on occasion, and loved engaging in conversations about his trucks. He was always proud to discuss the details of his work and how he solved a dilemma pertaining to finding truck parts. Hack later added a white Chevy truck "Stubby" to the fleet. When he was not working on trucks, Hack took up the hobby of welding, to the benefit of family and friends. A gymnastics bar he made for his oldest granddaughter is still in use by little ones today. He enjoyed reading the news and his daily crossword puzzles from the Gazette. Hack was a lifelong Bears fan attending Bear-Packer games both at Lambeau and Soldiers Field. He could be very superstitious about watching the games, once leaving Soldiers Field to watch the rest of the game at his daughter Jessica's apartment in the city, believing his presence was jinxing the team, causing them to play poorly. He may have been right, after he left, the Bears tied it up and won it in overtime.
Post retirement, Hack enjoyed daily trips to K & W Auto, lovingly referred to as "Wally World" to watch the mechanics work on vehicles, offer his advice, or help in the shop with his late friend Wally Wunschel and hanging out with "Weasel". Following a visit to Wally World in the mornings, Hack enjoyed a trip out to Agnew's farm to do much of the same, as he was enthralled with learning about anything mechanical and/or welding.
Hack will warmly be remembered for his penchant of "helping" others with their grammar, his dry sense of humor, his innate storytelling abilities, his fondness for nostalgia, and his love of a good cigar and tumbler of bourbon. He was notoriously perfectionistic and appreciated routine. He enjoyed giving his daughters driving instructions using cardinal directions rather than left and right much to their confusion. He enjoyed the simple things in life and could do without pomp and circumstance. Hack looked gruff on the outside, but was a softie on the inside, not that he always let you know it. He was a character with a strong presence. You knew when he was in the room. Hack will be greatly missed by those who love him.
He is survived by his love and companion, 'Ouise; his two beloved daughters, Tara (Christian) Burki and Jessica (John) Chmiel; his grandchildren: Alexandra, Molly, and Caroline Burki; Aidan, Miles, and Flynn Chmiel; Ouise's son, Parker Dennis; and her grandchildren, Maggie and P.J. Dennis, who lovingly referred to Hack as Grumps; and his dog; Winnie.
Additionally, Hack is survived by his siblings of whom he was so fond and proud; his brothers: Rich (Gwen) Hacker, Chuck (Chris) Hacker, Tom (Kathie) Hacker, Ray (Karen) Hacker; his sister, Beth (late Frank) Guadagnoli; his aunts: Irmgard (late Jerry), and Eleanor (Bill); many nieces and nephews; close friends, Tom Wolfram and Greg Gibbs; as well as friends from the JPD, "Wally World" at K & W Auto, friends out on "The Farm", and his fraternity brothers. Hack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Hacker; sister, Carol Holmes; niece, Michelle Griffin; aunt, Elvira; and close friend, Wally Wunschel.
A celebration of life will be held to honor Hack's life with details forthcoming on his page at Schneider Funeral Home. His wish is for friends and family to gather and reminisce. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America or a children's charity, such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Childfund Alliance.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the oncology team at St. Mary's Janesville. Hack was grateful for being given the opportunity to have a chance to fight, and fight he did until his very last breath.