Janesville, WI -- Gregory H. Tess, age 67, of Janesville passed away on November 4, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. He was born in Janesville on January 20, 1952, the son of Herman and Myrtle (Hoveland) Tess. He grew up in the Janesville/Beloit area and graduated from Craig High School. Gregory was employed by Janesville Products and more recently by Hufcor. He also was employed as a bus driver for the Beloit School System students by Laidlaw Bus Company. He retired in 2016 and since retiring enjoyed spending time supporting his grandchildren's sports and theatre activities. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Greg was an avid Cubs, Packers and Badgers fan.

Survivors include two children, Shawn (April) Tess of Beloit and Brittany (Alex Karpov) Tess of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Brynn and Breken Tess; his brother, Dale (Barbara) Tess of Naples, FL; his brother-in-law, Earnest "Chip" Elliott of Janesville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Shirley Elliott.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday November 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Bruce Gray will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. The Tess family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

