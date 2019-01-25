Gregory "Greg" Olson

June 17, 1951 - January 22, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Gregory "Greg" L. Olson, age 67, of Edgerton, died on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Edgerton on June 17, 1951, the son of Howard and Helen (Dallman) Olson. He was a 1970 graduate of Edgerton High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served his country during the Vietnam War being stationed in both Germany and Vietnam. Greg worked for SSI as an assembler, and was a member of the Edgerton Honor Guard Post 2708. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years, but especially loved to socialize.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Angie (Jeff) Newkirk of Ft. Wayne, IN; two grandchildren, Griffin and Nevielle Steury; three siblings: Janet (Scott McDonald) Flodeen of Janesville, Gail Bogin and Howard (Patty Paape) Olson all of Edgerton; as well as many nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two half-brothers, Dean and Joel Olson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com