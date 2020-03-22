Gregory "General" Huppert

September 23, 1945 - March 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gregory Lee Huppert "General", 74, of Janesville died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Janesville Mercy Hospital. Greg was born on September 23, 1945 to Harlow and Rosemary (Wandschneider) Huppert. He grew up in Fort Atkinson, WI and Janesville, WI, where he developed a love of music at an early age; specifically playing guitar and singing. Greg was well known in the music scene in southern Wisconsin for several decades, and his pursuit of music allowed him to entertain people across the United States. He settled back in Janesville, where he taught guitar lessons, and continued to perform for crowds of all ages until his last moments. Greg also held a passion for motorcycles. He was able to combine this passion with a career working for Kutter Harley Davidson in Janesville and Biker's Choice. If he was not playing his guitar, he was off on his Harley, enjoying the freedom of the road with his many friends - friends he thought of as his extended family. Greg married Tami (Thompson) Huppert on March, 21 2005. They spent the last 15 years riding with friends, and loving the dogs they were blessed to have in their home: Shilo, Sage and Daisy.
Greg is survived by his wife, Tami of Janesville; his sons: Todd (Shari) Huppert of Oregon, WI, Troy (Carol) Huppert of Fort Atkinson, Terry (Krista) Huppert of Jim Falls, WI; a daughter, Lee Jayko of Wood Dale, IL; and stepsons, Jeffery (Teagan) Gumble of Edgerton, WI, and Cory (Kirsten Schellin) Gumble of Sheboygan, WI; grandchildren: Taylor Huppert, Tanner Huppert, Austin Huppert, Kourtney Huppert, Paige Huppert, Spencer Huppert, Bailey Jayko, Meadow Jayko and Gage Jayko; brothers: Barry (Jane) Huppert, Roger (Mary Jo) Reents, Darrell Reents, Scott Reents; a sister, Cindy (Randy) Pingel of Janesville; sisters-in-law, Karen (Terry) Thieme of Waukesha, WI, and Rebecca (Mark) Keegan of Shawnee, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Denny Reents; and sisters-in-law, Vicki Reents and Jeanne Reents. Greg "General" will be severely missed by his family and many friends in the motorcycle and music scene of Janesville, WI.
A celebration of Greg's "General" life will be on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com