Gregory F. McDonald

Janesville, WI - Greg died surrounded by love at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. Greg grew up in southwestern Wisconsin, graduated from UW-Platteville and UW-Madison and practiced law in Superior and Janesville. Serving the community was a priority for Greg. These are some of the organizations that benefited from his involvement: ECHO, St. John Vianney Church and School, Janesville Community Day Care Center, Knights of Columbus, Janesville/Hedberg Public Library. Two of Greg's favorite hobbies were singing and playing the guitar. He enjoyed being in liturgical music groups, beginning with the Glory Singers in high school and continuing in many other church groups until 2007. Also, the Vista Avenue neighborhood garage band Duk Tape was dear to his heart. "Have Fun" is our family motto. Greg especially enjoyed coaching his children in sports, trips to Gulf Shores and Orlando, and playing host to his family and friends. Although Greg struggled with health issues for many years, he was cheerful through it all and very committed to his family. We want to thank Greg's brother, Pat McDonald, for donating a kidney that gave Greg thirteen years, years that included seeing his children married and the birth of his granddaughter.
Greg is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Claire (John) and their daughter, Katherine; and son, Paul (Nicole). He is also survived by four brothers, two sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is predeceased by his two preborn babies, Monica and Greg Jr.; his parents; three brothers; two sisters; in-laws and his nephew.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
We would like to thank the staff members of medical clinics and hospitals throughout southern Wisconsin who have helped Greg and have been so kind to him and our family these past thirty years. A special mention needs to be made of the incredible staff at Agrace Hospice.
In Paradisum
May the angels lead you into paradise; May the martyrs receive you at your arrival, And lead you to the holy city Jerusalem. May the choirs of angels receive you, And with Lazarus, once poor, May you have eternal rest.
