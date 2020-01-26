May 25, 1959 - January 15, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Gregory E. Anderson, age 60, passed away unexpectedly in Janesville of natural causes on the 15th day of January, in the year of our Lord 2020. Born on the 25th of May, 1959 in Janesville, to A. W. and Virginia Anderson, he was a J. A. Craig High School alumni and majored in Communications at UW-Whitewater. He lived in Janesville, and was very active in the First Congregational Church and in two local model railroad clubs, the Wis-Ill HO Modular Railroad Group and the Rockford O Scalers Railroad Club. Greg will be especially remembered for his unselfish and giving character, as well as his dedication to service. He was a respected leader in the life of his church, including membership in their choir, past president of its Finance Ministry and in the Worship Design committee. He was active in the local meals-on-wheels and also mentored the homeless through a church program.

Survivors include his brother, James; brother, Philip and Philip's wife Sherry and their children Vanja and Emily, whom he loved and adored; his aunt Lillie Markham, his uncle Winston Loofboro; and numerous cousins in his close extended family. Greg was preceded in death by his father, A. W. Anderson; and his mother, Virginia Anderson (nee Loofboro).

Services are scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 4 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church of Janesville. A family gathering is also being planned for early spring. Memorial contributions are welcome c/o the First Congregational Church with direction to the church Music Scholarship program.

Thanks to his family, his friends, and his neighbors for their help and support.