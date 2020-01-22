October 2, 1953 - January 9, 2020

Phoenix, AZ/formerly Madison and Janesville, WI -- Gregory Allen Love, M.D. of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Madison, WI, passed away January 9, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side. He was born October 2, 1953 in Springfield, MO, the son of Walter and Eulamae Love. Greg attended Loyola University in Chicago, IL, for his undergrad education. He returned to his home state to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia for Medical College and residency in Anesthesiology. Greg Began his practice in academic medicine in Columbia, MO from 1983-1985. He then moved to Rock Island, IL and practiced there until 1987. His career took him to Milwaukee, WI, where he practiced anesthesia and developed an interest in Pain Management.

In 2000, he relocated to Janesville, WI to work for Mercy Health System developing a new Pain Program. It was there he met the love of his life, Jody M. Halverson. They were married in 2003, and created a loving blended family. While working at Mercy, he transitioned this practice into full time Pain Management in 2006. In 2012, he was given the opportunity to become Medical Director and develop a new Pain Program at Dean St. Mary's Outpatient Center in Madison, WI.

Greg and Jody always enjoyed their visits to Arizona where they loved to hike and explore the desert. In 2018, they decided to relocate to Phoenix, AZ. There he was employed by AZ Spine, Disk & Sport, in addition to Fortitude Health. His wish was to eventually retire and pursue their love of nature and travel. Before they were able to fully enjoy this new chapter, Greg was diagnosed with cancer.

He remains a testament to the human spirit as his passion for medicine, voracious hunger of knowledge, and love of nature touched all whom he encountered. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, photography, and being on the water. His kindness and love of life will always be remembered. As his 10 y/o grandson , Victor, wrote "He was a very kind man. He deserved to live and it is sad he had to go out this way."

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jody Marie; his loving children, Kate (Tony) Harsh of Minneapolis, MN, and Charlie Love of Milwaukee, WI; stepdaughters, Tracy Lawson of Madison, WI and Katie (Nick) Ewers of Milton, WI; and stepson, Ethan Slowey (Faviola Lopez) of Chandler, AZ; two brothers, Gerry (Becky) Love and Gerald (Diane) Love; five grandchildren: Logan Slowey, Victor Lawson, Hazel Harsh, Christian and Julian Slowey; and two step-grandchildren, Estelle and June Harsh; along with many nephews; nieces; friends; colleagues; and his beloved golden retriever, "Nora". Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eulamae Love; and his brother, Gary Love.

There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date.

The family extends their sincere thanks to Dr. Robert Yoo, and the staff of Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.