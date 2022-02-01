Edgerton, WI - Gregory Allen Hanson, 75, of Edgerton, WI passed away on Thursday, January 6th, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Janesville. He was born July 30, 1946, in Edgerton WI, the son Sigard and Marguerite (Phelan) Hanson. Greg married his first wife, Judy Adamson and had three children: Brian, Stacey, and Erik. After the two divorced, Greg married Randy Jackson on March 17th, 1994. Greg was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He is a long-term member of the Edgerton Lions Club. He worked as a plant manager at Madison-Kipp Corporation/Lubriquip until retirement. Greg was a man of many habits, from his morning trips to Kwik Trip, to the annual fishing trips to Chetek. Greg's most valued tradition was his annual golf outing and fish fry with his family that will be carried on for generations. He looked forward to his Tuesday and Thursday night golf leagues ending the night sipping on E&J and Squirt with his friends at the Decoy.
Greg is survived by his four children: Brian Hanson, Stacey Davis (Derek), and Erik Hanson (Marissa), Kelly Elliott (Matt); grandchildren, Isaac, Pokey, Taylor, Brelynn, Baylee, Drew, Logan, Kennedy, Abby, Jackson, and Harper; great grandchild Baylynn; brothers Dave (Luanne), Steve (Chris); and countless friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Randy.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday February 5, 2022 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Military Rites will start the visitation that will be held from 10:00am until the time of services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.