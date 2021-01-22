January 16, 2021
Madison, WI - Greg Dickert, 68, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed away on January 16, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin after losing his battle with the cancer dragon. His sword was sent to St. Vincent de Paul's.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Greg was the third son of Harold and Jane Dickert. He attended Edgewood College in Madison and the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Greg recently retired from SSM-Dean in Madison. He was also employed for many years at CUNA Mutual, and the Club de Wash at the Washington Hotel, serving as the almost private bartender for Wisconsin's favorite folk singers Lou and Peter Berryman. Greg appears in many of their marketing materials.
Greg will be remembered for his delightfully ironic sense of humor and tender heart. It's a wonder he didn't get fired more often for his smart mouth. Greg loved the movies (especially musicals), and welcomed any opportunity to sing. He attended the Sound of Music Sing-Along four times. The hills were alive in Salzburg, Austria, where Greg traveled to walk in the footsteps of Julie Andrews. He talked about attending Handel's Messiah every Christmas. He dreamed of dancing with Tina Turner or Hugh Jackman. Greg was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Greg survived mostly on pizza and burgers (shout out to Rosati's and Culver's), and put massive quantities of black pepper on his food. He hated mushrooms and raw tomatoes. He adored his Movado watch and Bose radio/CD player. Greg learned how to pronounce "andouille" before ordering. He paid top dollar for windows. He never parked his car on the street (always in a garage). Greg cared deeply for animals, especially kittens and goldendoodles. He once won $58,000 on a slot machine at DeJope (but failed to tell his friends). Greg had six remote controls for his television. He worried about the stock market. Greg loved his friends and family very much. He hoped for a heaven where they might meet again. Greg will be dearly missed.
Greg is survived by his mother, Jane, and three brothers: Chris (Connie), Dave, and Bob (Cheryl), in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.
The family plans to hold a private service in the near future. Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI 53711, or the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Rd, Madison WI 53718. Cards may be sent to the Dickert Family at 267 S. Franklin Street, Verona WI 53593.